Arsenal given green light to move for £18m Serie A attacker

Arsenal have reportedly received the green light in their pursuit of Torino’s Senegal striker M’Baye Niang.

The Italian club’s sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi, has admitted that he cannot rule out the player leaving this summer, with the Gunners said to be leading the chase for the 23-year-old.

Niang moved to Torino on an initial season-long loan deal from AC Milan with an obligation to buy, which they did for £17.8million.

Niang made 67 appearances for Milan before the move, scoring just eight goals, but has had a taste of the Premier League before.

The forward spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Watford, notching two goals and two assists in 16 games for the Hornets.

However, it was his displays at this summer’s World Cup that really made Arsenal take notice.

Even though Senegal crashed out at the group stage, Niang managed to score one goal and create another in games against Colombia, Japan and Poland.

New Gunners boss Unai Emery is still looking to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts for Premier League clubs on August 9, especially given what looks like disappointment in his attempts to bring in €40m Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez.

