One of Arsenal’s defensive targets, Dan-Axel Zagadou, has told his current club, Borussia Dortmund, that he wants to leave this summer.

Dan-Axel Zagadou has emerged as a target for Arsenal who are looking to bring in a new centre back after conceding 51 goals across the Premier League campaign last season.

Zagadou impressed Arsenal at the Under 20 World Cup where he captained France and it would now appear that he wants to leave Dortmund.

The German club, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, recently re-signed Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich and he is likely to partner Manuel Akanji leaving Zagadou on the bench again.

The 20-year-old made 19 appearances for BVB last season, adding to his 16 made in the season prior after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

According to Bild, the centre back, who can also play left back, wants to leave and a possible reunion with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on the horizon.

Arsenal need a new centre back with the futures of Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi remaining unsure and doubts over the fitness of Rob Holding.

The fact that Zagadou can also play left back may be of interest to Arsenal who have seen bids rejected for Celtic and Scotland left back Kieran Tierney in recent days, with the two clubs remaining some way apart on the players value.

Former Gunners favourite Charlie Nicholas, meanwhile, is so aware of Arsenal’s defensive frailties that he has urged the club to spend their money on two new centre-halves this summer.

