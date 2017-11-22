Arsenal given hope as possible Ozil replacement demands exit

Reported Arsenal and Galatasaray target Arda Turan has demanded to leave Barcelona as soon as the transfer window opens, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has been frozen out by new boss Ernesto Valverde this season and the La Liga giants have circulated his name to several clubs as they bid to move him on this winter.

Turan, however, who has been long linked with Arsenal and could emerge as a potential replacement for outgoing star Mesut Ozil, has tried to flip the tables on Barcelona by demanding they let him go ‘immediately’.

“I want to leave now, Barca is the biggest club in the world and that is not going to change, but I am aware that the time has come to make the decision,” Arda told Fanatik.

Since moving to the Nou Camp from Atletico Madrid in a €34million deal in 2015, the midfielder has struggled to nail down a first-team place. However, he netted a respectable 19 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions for the club.

While Arsenal remain keen on the Turkey international, it is thought the player is most likely to return to Galatasaray, where he previously spent five highly-successful years, before joining Atletico Madrid in 2011.

