Arsenal given huge boost in pursuit of La Liga midfielder

Steven N’Zonzi has told Sevilla he wants to leave the club amid speculation he could move to Arsenal, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is currently away on international duty with France at the World Cup after another impressive season with Sevilla in La Liga.

Back in Spain, though, Estadio Deportivo claims that the midfielder has told the Spanish side that he would like to leave the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium this summer.

Other reports have suggested that new Gunners boss Unai Emery is keen on a reunion with his former player and the latest from Estadio Deportivo will be encouraging.

Ever Banega, who plays alongside N’Zonzi at Sevilla, could also be an option for Emery with the Argentinian also thought to be unhappy at the club.

The sacking of Oscar Arias earlier this year is reportedly the main reason Banega is keen to leave, while N’Zonzi has previously asked to leave but his wish wasn’t granted.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.