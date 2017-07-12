Arsenal given Mbappe hope as lengthy Wenger chat is revealed

Arsenal have been given a small boost in their efforts to land teenage superstar Kylian Mbappe after it was claimed the Monaco forward held a three-hour meeting with Arsene Wenger to discuss his future.

The France forward has has become the hottest property on the planet following a stunning breakout season that ended with his side winning the Ligue 1 title.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG have all been linked with moves for Mbappe this summer, while Monaco are prepared to offer the player a huge payrise in a bid to keep him at the club.

However, the player is known to have huge respect for Arsene Wenger and France Football claims the teenager met with his fellow Frenchman last month to discuss his future and a possible move to the Emirates.

The meeting is said to have bee held on June 14 after France’s international friendly victory over England.

Arsenal have had an initial £87million bid turned down for his services, with Monaco believed to be holding out for nearer the £100million mark for the 18-year-old.

Speaking about his interest in Mbappe on Tuesday, Wenger admitted a deal for the teenager looked unlikely given he could choose any club in the world.

“He’s a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can chose where he wants to go,” Wenger said of the teenager.

“There are not many players with that kind of luck because he’s 18 years of age and all of Europe has a red carpet open for him. Nobody can say he is not interested in a player of that calibre, all the clubs are interested in him.”

The Gunners are also in the market for his Monaco teammate Lemar.

Arsenal are thought to have already lodged two bids for the Frenchman, the second of which is around £45million, but Monaco are reported to be holding out for up to £80million.

And Wenger has admitted that the club are interested in the 21-year-old.

“He’s a player that we follow yes. That we look at,” said Wenger.

“But it’s speculation at the moment. There is nothing really concrete about any signing. The rest is only speculation.

“I am open to get some more signings, but it is not easy to find the players who can strengthen our squad, because we have top-quality players.

“There are two ways to improve always: analyse what we did well last season and what we did not so well and improve that, and then you can bring new players in.

“But at the moment, because we are in pre-season, it is very important for us to analyse well what happened last season and where we can improve.

“We have top quality in our squad, and at the moment I focus on that.”