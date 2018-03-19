Arsenal given Real Madrid assurances in £53m chase for Modric

Real Madrid have reportedly told Arsenal they will sell midfield target Luka Modric for a fee expected to be around £53million.

The former Tottenham man looks set to become of the highest-profile departures from the Bernabeu this summer as Real look to cash in on his value while they still can.

The Croatian star – who made his name in the game at Tottenham – turns 33 in September, but the reigning European champions are confident the player can still command a €60million fee (£53m) this summer.

It’s claimed by Marca they have informed suitors they are willing to sell Modric – just as soon as they have brought in a like-for-like replacement.

Modric, who moved to Madrid from Spurs in 2012, has been a key figure for the European champions over the past few seasons.

He is considered by many at the Bernabeu as an example of the perfect midfielder, but with age now against him, it’s reported they are ready to cash in.

Madrid want to find someone similar to Modric in the transfer market as they believe they do not have anyone else with a similar profile in their current squad.

According to reports, Arsenal lead the chase for the midfielder, while Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are also keen. However, they appear unwilling to meet the €60m price tag and it appears Arsenal look to have a free run at signing the former White Hart Lane favourite.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport: McIlroy returns to winning ways; Tiger back with a bang (Golf365).