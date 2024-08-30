Arsenal are now pushing hard to get the signing of Raheem Sterling over the line before the transfer window closes for business at 11pm with the unwanted Chelsea winger making clear his thoughts on the move to Mikel Arteta and Edu.

The 82-times capped England winger has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge after a plethora of new arrivals left him on the sidelines. And when his agent criticised new boss Enzo Maresca for leaving Sterling out of his matchday squad for their Premeir League opener at home to Manchester City, the writing was on the wall at Chelsea.

Efforts to move him on though have not been easy. Sterling is contracted to Stamford Bridge for another three years and earns huge £325,000 a week wages – a package that all of his suitors are seemingly struggling to match.

However, that has not stopped interest in acquiring the winger from materialising with Manchester United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth making it clear he would love to bring the player, whom he knows so well from his time working with the FA, to Old Trafford.

And while talks over a complicated swap with Jadon Sancho were discussed between the two clubs, United have backed away from the deal amid difficulties over the finances involved. To that end, TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that United were only willing to offer the 29-year-old a salary of £150,000 a week.

That decision opened the door for a move to Arsenal after our sources indicated to us that a desperate Chelsea had offered their London rivals the chance to sign the player on Thursday afternoon after getting wind that United were stalling.

Arsenal on cusp of Raheem Sterling transfer

After debating the merits of a deal overnight, Arsenal sporting director Edu made contact with Sterling on Friday morning, having signalled their very real intentions to get the deal done.

Now after a day of talks, TEAMtalk can reveal that Sterling has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and made clear he wants the move to go through.

This represents Sterling’s last chance to leave Chelsea this summer and he is understood to have made a significant salary sacrifice to get the deal over the line.

Furthermore, we also understand that the arrangement for Sterling is likely to have a definite outcome, meaning Arsenal will either sign him on loan with an obligation to buy, or may indeed agree an outright transfer this evening.

Talks over those terms are currently ongoing.

The move will reunite with Arteta with his former Manchester City charge with the pair enjoying a good working relationship at the Etihad and where Sterling undoubtedly played the best football of his career.

He will now hope the move to Emirates can help him rekindle his best form and put behind him what had quickly developed into a nightmare time of things of late at Stamford Bridge.