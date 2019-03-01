Arsenal great urges Emery to complete double summer signing

Arsenal should sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer, along with a new striker, according to Gunners legend Robert Pires.

First choice right-back Hector Bellerin could be out until October after rupturing his ACL, and Pires believes the Gunners need look no further than across London to fill the void.

He believes that Wan-Bissaka, who has impressed in a season of struggle for Palace, is perfect for Unai Emery’s style of football.

Pires, who was a member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ who went unbeaten in winning the 2003-4 Premier League title, says the 21-year-old can even push Bellerin when the Spaniard returns to full fitness.

Pires told bwin: “Arsenal should definitely be looking to sign Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window.

“He’s exactly the type of player that would suit the attacking full-back role that Arsenal like to play and he would definitely improve the team next season.

“Bellerín will have a long road to recovery and Arsenal won’t be wanting to rush him back in too quickly. There’s also the chance that his injury will be a recurring one so they need to have another full-back of the same high quality and I think Wan-Bissaka is that player.”

Wan-Bissaka, who has made 25 league appearances for Palace this campaign, has also been strongly linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Another player who has been linked with a switch to The Emirates is Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe.

However, Pires reckons any potential move to Arsenal for the Ivory Coast star hinges on whether they finish in the Champions League places or not.

“Pepe would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal, but they’re going to have to pay big money to secure him,” the Frenchman added.

“He’s building up a lot of interest as he’s playing so well and lots of clubs will be in for him this summer so I can’t see him going for cheap.

“These are the type of signings Arsenal need to make to propel them back up the table, but I think they will miss their chance if they don’t secure a Champions League spot this season.”

