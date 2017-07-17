Arsenal ‘growing less optimistic’ of landing Monaco attacker

Arsenal are reportedly “growing less optimistic” of completing the signing of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this summer.

The 21-year-old was outstanding last season as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He made 55 appearances in all for the club and was rewarded with five caps for France throught the course of the 2016-17 campaign.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is a huge admirer of the player and has been trying desperately to get a deal over the line that would see the attacker head to The Emirates.

However, according to BBC journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal face the prospect of missing out on their top target as Monaco are unwilling to let anymore of their star players leave.

The French giants have sold Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, while Benjamin Mendy also looks likely to join Pep Guardiola’s men and Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a big-money exit.

Ornstein also suggests that Alexis Sanchez is more likely to remain at The Emirates as a result of Arsenal’s failure to bring in Lemar.

“Arsenal growing less optimistic of signing Lemar,” tweeted Ornstein.

“Still trying but other Monaco exits reduce chances. Intention remains to keep Sanchez.”