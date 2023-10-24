Arsenal are sizing up Douglas Luiz ahead of the January window opening and Aston Villa’s stance on a sale has been revealed, while any transfer would aid Liverpool in completing a midfield signing of their own, per reports.

Arsenal’s interest in Brazil international Luiz is not new. Indeed, the Gunners previously saw three separate bids – with the highest worth £25m – rejected in the summer window of 2022.

However, Mikel Arteta is not entirely satisfied with his central midfield options and reports have claimed one of Jorginho and Thomas Partey could leave in January. Both players are the wrong side of 30 and Juventus are casting their eye on the pair.

Arsenal would only sanction a sale if able to sign an upgrade. According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa ace Luiz continues to feature in Arsenal’s sights.

“As I recently reported, Arsenal have been monitoring Pedro Neto for some time, and I can also say that Arsenal always keep monitoring the same players they like and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains one of them,” said Romano last week. “He’s always been appreciated.

“Of course, we know that Arsenal had bids rejected for Luiz in September 2022, and he later went on to sign a new contract at Villa Park, which runs until 2026.

“He’s now a key player for Villa so the deal would not be an easy one, but many clubs appreciate him.”

Luiz has gone from strength to strength since Unai Emery took charge and is one of the first names on the teamsheet at Villa Park.

The Brazilian’s five league goals in just nine matches this term have helped thrust Aston Villa up to fifth. While it’s still early days, it’s not out of the question Villa could emulate Newcastle and finish inside the Champions League qualification places.

Retaining Luiz will be key to those ambitions, though according to 90min, Arsenal intend to deprive Villa of their midfield ace.

Arsenal want January transfer; Liverpool, Andre ramifications

The online outlet state Arsenal want to add a midfielder to their ranks in January and Luiz has two notable admirers in the form of Mikel Arteta and Edu.

As all good clubs should, the Gunners have alternatives in mind in case their pursuit of Luiz fails once again. Among their back-up plans is Fluminense midfielder and Liverpool target, Andre.

The 22-year-old is expected to be on the move in January and both Liverpool and Arsenal are keen.

Liverpool bid for Andre in the off-season, though Fluminense refused to sell while in the midst of a Copa Libertadores campaign. Their firm stance proved wise, with Fluminense later advancing to the final where they’ll face Boca Juniors on November 4.

However, enquiries look far likelier to be successful in January once that tournament is in the rear view mirror. If Arsenal put their eggs in the Douglas Luiz basket, Liverpool would have a clear and uninterrupted shot at signing Andre.

Aston Villa to deny Arsenal again?

But per 90min, Arsenal’s chances of signing Luiz are no better than they were back in 2022.

The report concludes Aston Villa ‘do not intend to even entertain offers in January’. Emboldening their stance is the claim ‘Luiz himself is committed to the club and wants to help them qualify for the Champions League.’

While that won’t necessarily prevent Arsenal from trying their luck, it does sound like a new attempt at signing Luiz is destined to fail.

As such, a bidding war between Arsenal and Liverpool for Andre could lay in wait.

