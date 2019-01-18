Arsenal hammer out deal for budget Aaron Ramsey replacement

Arsenal are close to sealing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners are believed to have met the demands of the Catalan club with RAC1 via Mundo Deportivo claiming that a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer has been hammered out.

Under the terms of the prospective deal, the Gunners would pay €2million up front as a loan fee, with a further €20million in the summer to make the transfer permanent.

Unai Emery was asked about Suarez at his pre-Chelsea press conference yesterday and did not sound too hopeful.

Emery said: “Conversations with us have been very primitive. I don’t want to say to you this private conversations with the club. Conversations with us have been very primitive.

While last week Ernersto Valverde suggested he was ready to still count on the player, who was a second-half sub in Thursday night’s Copa Del Rey win over Levante.

“Denis is in a different position to Munir [El Haddadi], because Denis can play for us in any match and he is always available,” Valverde said.

“The reality is he was with our squad when we went to Getafe on Sunday and he is always competing to be in the squad, so yes he does have a future.

“This is a period of the season when fixtures come thick and fast and we will need to make rotations, I am aware of this and so are the players.

“Every game now we believe there will be a few changes, between league fixtures and those in the Copa all players available have a chance.”

The 24-year-old playmaker spent a season on loan playing under Emery at Sevilla and so the Arsenal boss is well aware of Suarez’s capabilities and with Aaron Ramsey set to leave in 2019, he could be a bargain replacement.

