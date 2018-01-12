Arsenal handed boost as £40m target pictured with Gunners trio

Arsenal fans have been sent into a frenzy after one of their reported targets was pictured with two Gunners players.

Julian Draxler has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times as Arsene Wenger continues to source possible replacements for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who are no closer to ending their respective contract stand-offs.

Although a deal previously seemed difficult due to PSG’s unwillingness to sell Draxler, a hint may have just been dropped.

The German international attended the NBA in London alongside Gunners stars Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal. The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 at the O2 Arena on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old has struggled for a consistent starting place with the Parisiens due in large part to the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Draxler has only started 10 Ligue 1 games so far this campaign, scoring just twice, as reports of a possible exit intensify.

