Arsenal handed boost as PSG midfielder looks to push through exit

Arsenal have been given a boost in their reported pursuit of PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to reports in France.

Recently, The Sun claimed that the Gunners have linked up Nkunku as his replacement, and are hopeful an £18m bid will be enough.

They came close to signing the midfielder back in January but could not get a deal over the line as Unai Emery was working with a restricted budget.

Now, Mercato365 provide Arsenal with some uplifting news as they report that Nkunku is refusing to extend his contract with PSG.

The 21-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his playing time under boss Thomas Tuchel and as a result is refusing to discuss fresh terms.

Nkunku – who is also apparently attracting interest from Rennes – will have just one year left to run on his deal, meaning he may be available for a cut-price fee.