Arsenal handed dream chance to silence Liverpool, Tottenham in chase for proven £60m attacking weapon

Arsenal have reportedly been presented with a golden opportunity to end their long-term pursuit of Pedro Neto this summer, beating Liverpool and Tottenham to a deal in the process.

The Wolves attacker has once again been the standout performer for his club this season but looks set to be sold in order for Molineux chiefs to comply with FFP regulations.

The Sun reports that the Premier League outfit are becoming increasingly desperate not to fall foul of Profit and Sustainability Rules, with Everton and Nottingham Forest having already been charged.

To that end, the potential £60million sale of prized asset Neto could then allow Gary O’Neil to bolster his squad in the summer.

The 23-year-old has scored twice and delivered eight assists in 15 top-flight appearances this season after joining Wolves from Braga back in 2019.

Neto has since gone on to become one of the more consistent wide players in the Premier League, although injury problems have played a part during his tome in England.

With those injury problems in mind, The Sun adds that Wolves are already planning to cash in ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with Neto’s current deal running until 2027.

Those three years remaining at least allows the club to recoup a sizeable fee, with previous reports suggesting they are willing to accept a figure of around £60m.

As for Arsenal‘s interest, that is fairly longstanding, with technical director Edu a big fan of the winger’s attacking prowess.

There is a strong feeling, however, that the Gunners remained quiet during the January window as they are gearing up for a big bid for Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

Mikel Arteta’s men remain the favourites to land the England forward, who Bees boss Thomas Frank has already revealed will be on the move in the summer.

The fact that Brentford have also announced the signing of Toney’s replacement means the process has already taken a big leap forward.

If, as expected, Arsenal do beat out several rivals to Toney that could mean an overall outlay of around £140m if Neto is signed as well.

The north London club also spent over £200m last summer so are likely to have to offload some players in order not to fall foul of FFP themselves.

However, adding Neto and Toney to an attack that already includes regular starters Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli would give the Gunners an almost unstoppable forward line next season.

As for Wolves, O’Neil has previously Neto is not angling to leave the club, revealing: “He’s incredibly happy at Wolves. He’s enjoying his football, he’s rediscovered some fantastic form.

“He’d had a tough couple of years with injury and form, and he’s performing at his best. So he’s incredibly settled, happy at the club, and we’re going to try and help him achieve some big things while he’s here.”

But with FFP looming on the horizon, money talks and a significant offer for the exciting winger will almost certainly end in a summer sale.

Wolves are back in action on Saturday when they head to Tottenham in the Premier League, while Arsenal travel to Burnley.

