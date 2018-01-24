Arsenal handed Aubameyang boost as makeweight agrees BVB move

Arsenal’s pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been handed a major boost as a counterpart in the deal has reportedly agreed a Dortmund move.

According to the Daily Mail, current Gunners striker Olivier Giroud has agreed to join the Bundesliga side as part of the deal for Aubameyang.

Their report claims that all parties are now keen to get the deal over the line, with Arsenal having held talks with Giroud’s representatives to try and persuade him to move.

Wednesday’s papers state that the North London club have upped their offer to roughly £51million having seen an initial £43m bid turned down. However, Dortmund are apparently holding out for £53m.

Giroud’s involvement in the deal is likely to bridge any gap in valuation and offer, while the Frenchman himself is keen to secure regular first team football ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

