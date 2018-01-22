Arsenal handed major boost as £27m forward target admits exit possible

Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavon has opened the door to a potential Premier League move in his most recent interview.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks as the Gunners look for replacements for the outgoing Alexis Sanchez.

The 22-year-old reportedly has a release clause of $37million (just under £27m) and has chipped in with a combined nine goals and assists for Boca this season in 12 appearances.

Pavon was asked about his future by Fox Sports ahead of Boca’s defeat to River Plate.

“One always gives the maximum so that other teams love you. I wish it was fixed, I said at one point that I was going to stay but, well, I still do not know anything,” Pavon said.

“I prefer to play games and not be focused on what happens outside. I will sit down to talk with my manager [Fernando Hidalgo], with my family, and I will see what happens.”

