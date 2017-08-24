Arsenal have met Liverpool target Van Dijk over summer move

Arsenal have met Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and his representatives over a summer move, according to a report.

The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a St Mary’s exit this summer, with Liverpool the most serious suitors for his signature.

Despite tense relations between Liverpool and the Saints, the Anfield club have been pressing for weeks to try and sign the central defender.

However, in a shock twist, the 26-year-old yet make a surprise summer move to the Emirates Stadium.

This is according to Fox Sports News journalist James Dodd, who stated in a tweet: “#AFC have met with Van Dijk & his reps but I’m fairly sure all the big PL clubs have. I guess Saints would rather sell to us than Liverpool.”

#AFC have met with Van Dijk & his reps but I'm fairly sure all the big PL clubs have. I guess Saints would rather sell to us than Liverpool — James Dodd (@JamesDoddUK) August 24, 2017

Southampton’s board would reportedly rather sell him anywhere other than to Liverpool, and Dodd hints that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been alerted to the situation and is ready to pounce.