Arsenal head coach Emery reacts to Ozil bust-up reports

Mesut Ozil is a “very important player” for Arsenal, according to the club’s head coach Unai Emery.

The German was left out of the Gunners squad that beat West Ham 3-1 last weekend because of illness – but some reports claimed that Emery had been involved in a training ground row with his playmaker.

However, Emery claims those rumours are false and that Ozil remains a key part of his plans moving forward.

“Throughout my career I have respect for the media, for newspaper, radio, TV, but there are a lot of people in the media and at not every moment is the information real,” Emery told Sky Sports.

“It isn’t true the news. It’s easy for me to say it’s not true, our one is true, and I need to be quiet or say it.

“For me that is one thing; I don’t stop during my career for everything that the news says about me or the players.

“But in this situation with Mesut Ozil it is clear, he is OK, he has the commitment we want, he is a very important player for us and we want to help him to give us the best performance in each match and each moment.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.