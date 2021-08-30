Arsenal have hope of securing transfer despite Tottenham hijack on Barcelona deal

Arsenal still have hope of securing a transfer despite Tottenham hijacking a potential deal with Barcelona, according to a report.

The Gunners have been looking to ship off a number of their squad this summer, including their longest serving player Hector Bellerin. They have struggled to find a new home for the 26-year-old, so much so that his representatives presented possible options to the club.

One of their suggestions was a swap deal with Barca for Emerson Royal. Bellerin began his career with the Catalan club, while Emerson, 22, is available for sale.

He might not be for much longer though, as Spurs have reportedly agreed a €30m deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Although that scuppers a swap deal with the red side of north London, there’s still a chance Bellerin could be leaving.

That’s because Emerson’s departure leaves Ronald Koeman short of right-back options. As such, Sky Sport Italia (via the Daily Mail) say a late move could be made for the Spaniard.

He would come in alongside their only other out-and-out right sided full-back option, Sergino Dest.

Arsenal would therefore still be able to recoup some of the funds they have spent on incomings this summer.

They want £15m for Bellerin, which should work for the cash strapped LaLiga side. They will still pocket over £10m in profit from the two deals.

Bellerin has only been in Arsenal’s matchday squad for one of their fixtures so far this season. He was on the bench for the 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

He has made it clear to the Arsenal hierarchy that he wants to leave and a return to his former club and his homeland will be a dream move.

If an appropriate offer clubs in it’ll be a move that pleases all parties. But Arsenal are dependent on their arch rivals to get their job done first.

Arsenal star vents frustrations

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles will speak to boss Mikel Arteta about his future after the Gunners rejected a transfer bid from Everton, reports claim.

The Daily Mirror report that the Toffees made an official bid on Sunday night. They proposed a loan deal with the option to buy next summer.

However, Arsenal rejected that approach. The Times journalist Paul Joyce adds that Arsenal have now told Maitland-Niles that they want him to stay.

Maitland-Niles took to Instagram to vent his frustration, saying: “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play.”

