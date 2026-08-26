Marseille star Igor Paixao is subject of late window interest from Arsenal and Sunderland

Marseille are confident of keeping Brazilian star Igor Paixao despite interest from Arsenal and Sunderland, with the winger having emerged as a target for both Premier League clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Leeds United had spoken to Marseille about Paixao, having previously tried to sign the Brazilian from Feyenoord before he eventually moved to the south of France 12 months earlier.

We can now reveal that Premier League champions Arsenal have made enquiries about Paixao as they assess options on the left side of their attack.

The Gunners are preparing for the departure of fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who is closing in on a move to Al-Hilal, and have spent much of the summer searching for a replacement.

Arsenal missed out on their principal targets Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Anthony Gordon, while enquiries have also been made for a host of other names including Bradley Barcola, Ibrahim Mbaye, Nico Williams and Iliman Ndiaye.

The Gunners have already strengthened their attacking options by signing Greek star Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, but Paixao has now emerged as another player they have asked about.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club showing interest.

Aston Villa have also made enquiries, while TEAMtalk can confirm that Sunderland have gone further by making two bids for Paixao, both of which have been rejected by Marseille.

However, sources understand the Black Cats have reached an agreement on personal terms with the 26-year-old, who registered 20 G/A in 43 appearances across his debut season with OM.

Sunderland are continuing to work on a deal for Sporting winger Geny Catamo, but they have also turned to Paixao as another potential solution to bolster their attacking options.

Despite the growing interest, sources have underlined exactly why Marseille are determined not to sell…

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Marseille take firm stance on Igor Paixao transfer

TEAMtalk understands the Ligue 1 club are confident of keeping Paixao, who himself is in no rush to leave the Stade Velodrome following an outstanding first season in France.

The Brazilian enjoyed a hugely impressive maiden campaign with l’OM, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

His performances have also made him an important figure for head coach Bruno Genesio, who has made his feelings known to the Marseille hierarchy.

Indeed, Genesio has made it clear that he would consider his own position if the club allowed Paixao to leave.

That stance underlines just how important Marseille consider the Brazilian to be and why they have so far resisted Sunderland’s attempts to prise him away.

However, the situation could yet develop during the final days of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland return with an improved offer or whether Arsenal decide to step up their interest with a firm proposal.

The Gunners’ involvement could provide the biggest test yet of Marseille’s resolve, but for now the French club remain confident that Paixao will stay at the Stade Velodrome.

Arsenal’s big target in the final days of the window remains, however, Julian Alvarez, and an exciting update earlier this week shared why a record-obliterating deal at Emirates Stadium is possible.