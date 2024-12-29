Arsenal ‘hold talks’ over hijacking Tottenham signing of proven Prem star in his prime

Arsenal and Tottenham are converging on the same player

Tottenham have been offered a soon-to-be free agent defender and are considering striking a deal, though Arsenal have entered the frame by opening talks, according to reports.

A key position both Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to strengthen in 2025 is left-back. The Gunners will wave goodbye to Kieran Tierney in the summer at the latest after neglecting the chance to trigger the one-year option in his contract. As such, Tierney will either leave in a permanent sale in January or via free agency in the summer.

The Gunners are also open to offloading Oleksandr Zinchenko at the right price.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are seeking stiff competition for Destiny Udogie. What’s more, manager Ange Postecoglou has reportedly decided Ben Davies – formerly a left-back – will only play at centre-back moving forwards. Accordingly, Spurs are now expected to sign a left-back in the near future.

Online outlet TBR Football recently revealed Tottenham had been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell at season’s end.

The 25-year-old is in the prime of his career and racked up two caps for England in 2022. However, he’s out of contract in the summer and Palace’s attempts to thrash out a new agreement ‘have failed.’

TBR Football claimed Spurs had been offered Mitchell by his camp and Postecoglou’s side were giving consideration to signing him.

But according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Spurs could be shunted aside by bitter rivals Arsenal.

The report acknowledged Tottenham are showing interest in Mitchell who is expected to leave Selhurst Park in the summer.

However, Arsenal are now ‘considering a move’ for the defender and ‘have held talks’ with the player’s representatives.

Arsenal move would be a surprise / European threat in play

Arsenal moving for Mitchell would come as something of a surprise given the profile of defenders Mikel Arteta has courted in recent times.

The Spaniard primarily deploys converted centre-backs in the full-back positions, such as Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori. The likes of Tierney and Zinchenko have tumbled down the pecking order as a result.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is about as orthodox of a left-back as they come.

One factor that could work against BOTH north London clubs is the fact Mitchell can sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1 – but only with overseas sides.

And according to Caught Offside, Mitchell is being eyed as a ‘strategic opportunity’ in the market by the likes of Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Barcelona.

Latest Arsenal, Tottenham transfer news – Saka replacement, Real Madrid want Van de Ven

In other news, MilanLive claim Arsenal are weighing up a move for AC Milan winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

The 25-year-old would be viewed as cover for Bukayo Saka who has undergone surgery to repair a hamstring injury.

The report claimed Arsenal could also serve up a defender as a makeweight to sweeten the deal for Milan.

Elsewhere, Tottenham star Micky van de Ven has reportedly risen high up Real Madrid’s shortlist of centre-back targets.

The rapid Dutchman is arguably Spurs’ best defender and his lightning pace is critical to giving Postecoglou’s famous high line a fighting chance.

As you might expect, Tottenham’s stance is understood to be Van de Ven is not for sale and neither is Cristian Romero who has also been linked with Real Madrid throughout 2024.

