Arsenal hold talks over €30m Fiorentina man wanted to replace Ramsey

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout over a possible summer move.

Veretout has recently been linked with a move to the Gunners as they look for a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is Juventus bound at the end of the season.

But his departure will leave Emery with a sizeable hole to fill in his midfield, especially as the Gunners boss is reportedly ready to move on as many as nine players this summer in a huge squad overhaul.

It seems like Veretout is the man they want, but a number of clubs in Italy have been linked with a €30million move for the Fiorentina star, who has scored five goals in 27 Serie A appearances.

Calciomercato on Wednesday claimed that the Frenchman’s agent Mario Giuffredi held talks with Arsenal over the possibility of a move to north London this summer.

However they face firm competition, as Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has also been in discussions with Giuffredi, while AC Milan have also been linked.