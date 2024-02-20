Arsenal ‘hold talks’ with classy Serie A star in attempt to beat Man Utd, Liverpool in free transfer tussle

Arsenal have reportedly ‘held initial talks’ with the agents of highly-rated Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a potential summer move.

The France international’s contract with the Turin-based club is set to expire in June, meaning, as things stand he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

Rabiot’s situation has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. As reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal are all interested in him.

Juventus are working hard on tying Rabiot down to a contract extension, but it seems that the Gunners are trying to convince him to make an eye-catching move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta thought to be willing to part ways with Thomas Partey in the summer if he can bring in a replacement.

The future of Jorginho is also in doubt. He has generally played well this season but amid interest from Real Madrid, he could end up leaving.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea, Arsenal watch on as contract talks for Serie A superstar continue; PL switch not ruled out

Arsenal ‘hold talks’ with Juventus star

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have ‘held initial talks with Rabiot’s entourage over a potential summer swoop.’

As the centre-mid is out of contract in June, the Gunners are able to negotiate with him and could potentially reach a pre-contract agreement outside of the transfer window.

However, Bailey claims that Arsenal aren’t the only Premier League club chasing Rabiot, with Liverpool, Tottenham, Man Utd and Newcastle all keen.

The journo has confirmed that Juventus are doing all they can to keep him, but talks over a contract extension are taking longer than expected.

Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. He’s gone on to make 199 appearances so far for the Italian giants, scoring 21 goals and making 14 assists in the process.

He has plenty of experience in the Champions League – something that would be valuable for Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Man Utd and Newcastle.

After Kylian Mbappe, Rabiot is likely to be one of the most high-profile free transfers of the summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Juventus.

With that in mind, he’s certainly a player to keep a close eye on over the coming months.

DON’T MISS: Assessing Xabi Alonso’s 12 signings as Bayer Leverkusen boss: Arsenal gem; Man City, West Ham targets