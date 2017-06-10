Arsenal hoping to land Sunderland pair in double deal

Arsenal hope to make a double swoop on Sunderland for Swedish youngsters Joel Asoro and Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, report the Sunderland Echo.

Forward Asoro, 18, became the Black Cats’ – and indeed Sweden’s – youngest ever Premier League player last season, and is expected to feature as part of their squad in the Championship next season.

Mbunga-Kimpioka, meanwhile, is a year younger than Asoro and operates primarily on the wing, though he is yet to progress into the Sunderland first team picture.

It is reported that Arsene Wenger hopes to land the pair for around £5million.

Asoro, who was nominated for the prestigious European Golden Boy award last season, has recently spoken of his future, saying: “It’s not something you can decide now.

“We will have to see who the new manager is and whether or not they like me.

“If not, I will have to look for something. I have to develop and can’t just play U23 football all the time.”