Arsenal hoping to poach key member of Giggs’ Wales staff to help Arteta

Arsenal have held discussions over the possibility of Wales assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg joining Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff, according to reports.

Arteta was appointed as the permanent successor to Unai Emery last week, with his first match in the dugout set to be the Boxing Day clash against Bournemouth.

However, the former Manchester City assistant is still in the process of finalising the rest of his coaching staff, and according to the Daily Mail, Arteta wants to poach a key member of Ryan Giggs’ Wales setup.

The report claims that Arteta is hoping to lure Stuivenberg to the Emirates Stadium, which would be a major blow to Giggs and his hopes of guiding Wales to a successful Euro 2020.

Stuivenberg worked alongside Giggs as an assistant at Manchester United during the Louis van Gaal era, and followed the former winger into his new job in 2018.

However, there is still a gap among the Arsenal staff, despite Arteta confirming that interim manager Freddie Ljungberg would stay on with the club.

Arsenal are also close to pairing Arteta up with former Everton assistant manager Steve Round and Brentford goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon.