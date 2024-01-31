Arsenal hover with hijack attempt as West Ham prepare new talks for in-demand winger

West Ham have been joined by Arsenal in the race for Ibrahim Osman

West Ham United are gearing up for further talks for the signing of Ibrahim Osman, but a report has now put Arsenal into contention for the transfer too – as well as two other Premier League sides.

There could be a major revolution on the wings for West Ham in the final couple of days of the transfer window. For example, Said Benrahma is due to join Lyon on loan with an option to buy, while there has also been exit speculation for Pablo Fornals and Maxwel Cornet.

In turn, West Ham are preparing to replenish the ranks and have been exploring Osman as a potential target.

However, they failed with a first bid to Nordsjaelland and have been assessing their options since.

Now, it seems they are eager to resume their pursuit of the 19-year-old. According to Football Insider, West Ham will hold new talks with Nordsjaelland imminently.

But the Danish club are said to be willing to sell Osman to anyone who meets their asking price and West Ham are not the only club in the queue.

The report claims Arsenal could hijack the deal for Osman as they aim to keep building their squad for the future.

More cover on the wings would be useful after how much Bukayo Saka has had to play in recent seasons.

In that regard, Osman seems to be the type of player who could arrive without too many expectations of regular gametime, but could be useful enough to play a supporting role until he develops further.

It will take a bid of more than £16m for Nordsjaelland to sell Osman.

Two other Prem clubs in for Osman

Other than Arsenal and West Ham, the winger is also said to be of enough interest to Brighton and Brentford that they too could become potential bidders in the coming hours.

One way or another, Osman might earn his first experience of Premier League football sooner rather than later.

He has already made 39 appearances for Nordsjaelland, scoring four goals and adding five assists.

All of those goal contributions have come within his 29 appearances this season, which has included participation in the Europa Conference League.

The Ghanaian teenager is showing an ability to play on either wing for his current club, who picked him up on New Year’s Day last year.

READ MORE: Permanent Arsenal transfer agreed after Luton hijack fails, as two key clauses, easy add-ons and contract length all confirmed