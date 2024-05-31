Arsenal hunt top Man Utd target after Martin Zubimendi rejects Arteta for Euro giants

Long-term Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi has once again rejected a move to the Emirates as he would rather join one of two clubs, while reports have revealed the Manchester United target Mikel Arteta would like to sign instead.

Zubimendi has been linked with Arsenal over several transfer windows as he is viewed as the perfect defensive midfielder to replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey. In previous years, Zubimendi has opted to stay in Spain to help boyhood club Real Sociedad, despite Arteta being a huge fan of his.

But it was expected that the 25-year-old would finally secure a big transfer to Arsenal this summer as he is the perfect age – and also possesses the right amount of experience – to shine in England.

Zubimendi also will have been impressed by Arsenal taking Manchester City all the way to the final day in the title race, which shows they are on the cusp of winning major trophies once again.

But according to reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal have been forced to rule out the signing of Zubimendi as he has informed them he would rather move elsewhere.

Should the midfield enforcer be given the choice, then he would rather stay in Spain by joining either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Both of those clubs could now swoop for Zubimendi, who has an enticing €60million (£51m) release clause in his Sociedad contract.

While Zubimendi could join Barca or Madrid in the near future, Arsenal will have to change their focus if they are to bolster the defensive midfield position.

Arsenal transfers: Arteta to battle Man Utd for starlet

Earlier this month it emerged that Arsenal will likely move for Benfica starlet Joao Neves if Zubimendi does not join – and the latter now looks set to happen.

Neves has been heavily linked with a big switch to Man Utd, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoping he can form a strong partnership with Kobbie Mainoo.

But Arsenal joined the race for the coveted 19-year-old by sending scouts to watch him in several Benfica matches.

Those scouts have returned glowing reports and Arsenal are now poised to ramp up their interest in Neves in order to sign the Portuguese wonderkid before Ratcliffe takes him to Old Trafford.

Neves has a massive €120m (£102m) release clause in his Benfica contract, which the Primeira Liga side have been tipped to hold out for in full.

However, this may be a tactic from Benfica and Neves’ agent – Jorge Mendes – to get as much money for the player as possible. It is hard to see either Arsenal or Man Utd actually paying that sum for a player whose main selling point is his top-class potential.

Instead, it is more likely Neves will arrive in the Premier League for a lower fee, although it remains to be seen which club wins the race for him and how much Arsenal or Man Utd will pay.

