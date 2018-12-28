Arsenal are considering a €16m bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a replacement for Petr Cech, according to reports.

The 36-year-old, who signed from rivals Chelsea in 2015, has gone on to make 128 appearances for the Gunners, and started as Unai Emery’s first-choice keeper this campaign.

But, after starting in Arsenal’s first seven games, Cech was soon demoted to number two following the emergence of Bernd Leno, leaving Cech on the bench for the last 10 Premier League games.

The former Czech Republic international is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal, meaning the Gunners are now considering cashing in on him before the summer.

As reported by Marca, Arsenal will apparently make an offer of up to €16m for Navas when the transfer window opens next month and find a long-term solution to their goalkeeping issue.

The Costa Rican international is struggling himself for regular playing time at Real Madrid, making just two La Liga appearances this season.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a great run in the side in recent years, helping Los Blancos win multiple trophies after initially impressing with his performances in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this past summer, signalled a sharp decline in playing time for Navas.

Arsenal were also linked with a €60m swoop for Jasper Cillessen earlier this month amid Leno’s struggles to convince Emery he is good enough to keep the gloves with the Gunners for the long term.