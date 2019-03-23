Arsenal identify two candidates to replace Juve-bound Ramsey

Premier League side Arsenal have identified two candidates to replace Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.

Ramsey will end his 11-year stay with the Gunners and join the Serie A champions when his contract expires in June, having already penned a four-year deal with Juve.

The Welshman has netted four times in 35 appearances in all competitions this season and many pundits think it will be a mistake letting him leave for Italy.

However, the deal is agreed now and the Gunners have to prepare for life without Ramsey and reports have indicated there are two names in particular on their shortlist.

Calciomercato claims that AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella have been added to Arsenal’s summer shopping list in a bid to find an adequate replacement for the midfielder.

The report adds that the deal could be complicated by the potential for Barella to move to Milan if Kessie was to leave in the summer.

Unai Emery seems to be gearing up for the summer transfer window with The Sun saying on Friday that Arsenal are lining up £18million PSG star Christopher Nkunku as a replacement for loan flop Denis Suarez.

They came close to signing the midfielder back in January but could not get a deal over the line as Emery was working with a restricted budget.