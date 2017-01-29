Arsenal in ‘advanced talks’ over Italian successor to Wenger

Arsenal are reported to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Juventus coach Max Allegri about replacing Arsene Wenger this summer.

The exclusive comes via the Sunday Express, who claim the highly-rated Juventus coach has shot to the top of Arsenal’s wish list, which also includes Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

However, on the back of Antonio Conte’s success at Chelsea, it is claimed that Arsenal are keen to turn to Allegri as they seek to replace Wenger at the end of the season and when his contract at the club comes to an end.

Wenger has enjoyed a two decade reign at the Emirates Stadium, but is yet to be offered an extension amid suggestions that he will stand aside, with Allegri’s representatives having been ‘locked in talks with Arsenal hierarchy’.

The Sunday Express report that those discussions are at an advanced stage but no agreement has yet been reached.

Juventus are on course for a hat trick of Serie A titles under Allegri who has until March to inform the Italian giants about his plans for next season.

The paper claims Allegri is keen to move to the Premier League, having ‘begun to look at his options after having a huge bust up with some of Juve’s biggest stars’ after they crashed out of the Italian Super Cup.

He is used to working within a budget and would relish going head to head with Chelsea boss Conte who he replaced in Turin.