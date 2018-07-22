Arsenal in advanced talks to sign €30m Bundesliga keeper

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer, according to a report.

The Gunners have already recruited a new goalkeeper this summer, signing Bernd Leno for £19m from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Arsenal are wanting to sign another goalkeeper as possible competition for Leno.

The report claims that Unai Emery’s side are in “advanced talks” with Sommer, who currently plays for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Swiss No.1 has done a good job replacing Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who departed for Barcelona back in 2014.

Last week, German source Bild reported that Liverpool were after Sommer, but would have to part with €30m to sign him.

