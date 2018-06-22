Arsenal in danger of losing top target as Roma enter chase

Arsenal may lose target Emil Forsberg to Roma, if reports in Italy are to be believed.

The Gunners hold a reported long-standing interest in the winger, who impressed for Sweden in their World Cup opening match against South Korea.

However, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma may make their own move – as long as they sell either Stephen El-Shaarawy or Diego Perotti first.

Arsenal look set for an active window, especially in the midfield department following Jack Wilshere’s departure from the club.

They’ve been linked with a move for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri and Caglar Soyuncu of Freiburg.