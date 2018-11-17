Arsenal are reportedly ready to go head to head with Barcelona in a battle to sign Polish starlet Sebastian Walukiewicz.

The talented centre-back is on the radar of Gunners transfer guru Sven Mislentat, who is said to believe that the 18-year-old can have an impact on Unai Emery’s first-team squad – despite his tender years.

Scouts of the north London club have already watched Walukiewicz in action several times this season, but now football.london reports that Catalan giants Barca are also keen on the youngster.

Walukiewicz emerged as a first-team regular at his current club Pogon Szczecin last season and has had a starring role this time around, featuring 12 times already.

The teenager, who has also been watched by Southampton and clubs in Serie A, has been a regular at youth level with Poland and is being tipped to make his senior breakthrough in the near future.

The report goes on to state that Mislintat is under instruction to add some younger talent to the Arsenal squad, having already signed the likes of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Matteo Guendouzi over the last year.

And the German believes that Walukiewicz fits the type of profile that could go on to be a success in the English game.

