Arsenal are looking into a stunning late window raid for a world-class attacker, Leeds United are looking at two more winger signings, Man City want to sign an Icelandic striker, while Liverpool could make a late splash for a Juventus star.

ARTETA TO REDUCE ARSENAL SQUAD BY OFFLOADING TRIO

Arsenal are keen to add another attacker to their mix before the summer window slams shut and with three exits close to being finalised and up to five still potentially leaving Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has so far added David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori to his squad so far in what has been a relatively-modest summer of recruitment for Arsenal so far.

A deal for Mikel Merino is expected to be finalised in due course, with the Gunners agreeing to pay Real Sociedad a package worth around £33m for the Euro 2024 winner.

The Spain star will add experience and steel to their central midfield area and give Arteta another option to play alongside Declan Rice in the engine room.

However, Arteta also wants to add more quality to his attacking areas and with several departures having gone through this summer – including Emile Smith Rowe and Charlie Patino – the Gunners look like they could be short on numbers.

That situation is set to be exacerbated by the imminent departure of Fabio Vieira to FC Porto, which has now been approved. The Portuguese star has failed to make an impact in north London and will return to his former club on a season-long loan deal.

And while further departures are on the agenda with both Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah up for grabs, the Gunners will potentially have their options further reduced.

To further reduce the squad – albeit from a defensive side of things – Bologna are looking to fill the void left by Calafiori’s sale to the Gunners by bringing in Jakub Kiwior, with the Pole squeezed out of the first-team picture by the Italian.

LATE ARSENAL RAID FOR NICO WILLIAMS TOUTED

With the Gunners still having money to spend and with Arteta facing up to a depleted number of attacking options, the possibilty of a late window move to boost their attack is starting to gather pace.

Indeed, TEAMtalk has reported previously how Spain and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams is one such player Arteta would love to get his hands on.

Strongly linked with Barcelona this summer, the Blaugrana were forced to walk away from a deal after learning that his €58m (£49m) release clause needs to be paid in full.

Understandably, that has also dissuaded a few clubs from following up on their initial interest in the winger, though journalist Charles Watts insists that could work to the Gunners’ advantage and that he cannot rule out a blockbuster late window raid for the 22-year-old.

“It’s tough to say right now whether Arsenal will pull something out of the bag late on in the transfer window. I think they should, because I really believe they are a bit light in terms of attackers,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“They have let Emile Smith Rowe go and now Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira are expected to follow him out of the door. I know the three of them played very little football last season, but they were still attacking options that Arteta could have turned to who have now departed.

“So I really believe someone should come in to give Arteta another option in attack. If that doesn’t happen, it will feel like a bit of an underwhelming window for Arsenal in my opinion, despite the decent additions of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.”

On the possibility of triggering a blockbuster move for Williams, Watts added: “Nico Williams is a winger we know they like, but that would be a tough deal to get done this late in the window. Yes, he has a release clause which makes it impossible to rule out, but it’s far from clear whether he would even want the move should that clause be activated.

“So if Arsenal are to do something, it looks like being one of those surprise signings that potentially catches us a bit off guard.

“Arteta did hint that something could still happen after the game against Villa and I’m sure he will be pushing for more because he will want as strong a squad as possible ahead of such a demanding season.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal, Chelsea converge on 86-goal Prem striker amid big Victor Osimhen uncertainty

MAN CITY EYE ICELANDIC STRIKER SENSATION

Manchester City are readying an approach for FC Copenhagen striker Orri Oskarsson, as they look to find a replacement for Julian Alvarez. The Icelandic striker is already on the wanted list of Real Sociedad, Girona and Atalanta this summer. The 19-year-old has 23 goals in 61 appearances for the Danish side. (The Athletic)

West Ham are expected to release Danny Ings and bring in Tammy Abraham from Roma for €22m as his replacement. The Serie A side will then use those funds to sign Kevin Danso from Lens. (Corriere dello Sport)

Everton are exploring a late window deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe, with the player not part of the Bundesliga side’s plans and available for transfer. (Frankfurter Rundschau)

Bayern Munich have cleared the way for Kingsley Coman to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer with Arsenal among the clubs being linked with a move for the France winger. (L’Equipe)

Aston Villa remain interested in signing Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena with just days left in the window, while another as yet unnamed Premier League club are also exploring a possible deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Villa are also pushing hard to strike a deal with Feyenoord for versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who can play at right-back or as a centre-half. (ESPN)

Leeds United are being linked with late window moves for two wingers in the form of Farense’s 22-year-old star Mohamed El Bachir Belloumi and Roland Sallai from SC Freiburg. (various)

Manchester United are continuing talks with Juventus as they look to reach an agreement over the exit of Jadon Sancho. United, though, are standing to their €45m valuation, though it’s understood a loan with a mandatory purchase agreement could be considered. (TEAMtalk)

MAN UTD MAKE FINAL DECISION ON SOFYAN AMRABAT

Manchester United have ruled out the return of Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford despite Fiorentina dropping his asking price to just €15m (£12.7m). (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid have made it clear they are unwilling to discuss the sale of Vinicius Junior amid claims he has been the subject of a mammoth €500m offer from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have finally reached an agreement to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta, worth an initial €52m with another €7m in add-ons. The Dutch midfielder will travel to Turin for a medical on Wednesday and could sign on the dotted line later that day if all goes to plan. Atalanta plan to use some of the funds to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Odilon Kossounou. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brentford have opened talks with Besiktas over a deal for their unwanted former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 31-year-old former Liverpool man has also been linked with a move to Ajax. (various)

Feyenoord have approached Wolves about a possible move for 22-year-old Mali winger Boubacar Traore. (VI)

Real Madrid are considering approaches from both AS Monaco and Real Betis for former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos after deciding they are prepared to offload the 27-year-old for the right price. (Marca)

Manchester United have decided against pursuing a move for Marcos Alonso with the former Barcelona and Chelsea left-back closing in on a move to Celta Vigo instead. (Fabrizio Romano)

BARCELONA, LIVERPOOL BATTLE FOR LATE CHIESA DEAL

Barcelona are confident they can beat Liverpool to the signing of Italy winger Federico Chiesa who is available for just €15m this summer, though any deal is likely to go down to the transfer wire. (Sport)

Manchester City have accepted a £30m bid from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal for out-of-favour full-back Joao Cancelo, who has not featured for the Cityzens in over 18 months and since falling out with Pep Guardiola. (various)

Southampton have sent raised their offer to Brazilian side Corinthians over a possible swoop for 23-year-old striker Yuri Alberto. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are looking to sign a new centre-half before the window closes with Hansi Flick making clear his No 1 target is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and with Deco already holding talks with his agent. (Sky Germany)

AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli has agreed to join Fiorentina and will undergo medical tests on Tuesday ahead of a move in the region of €11m. (Sky Italia)

Como are ready to trigger the €10m clause to sign Las Palmas centre-back Mika Marmol as Cesc Fabregas chases a defensive partner for Raphael Varane. (various)

Former Manchester City and Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has announced his retirement from the game after 21 years and 22 trophines. (various)

Liverpool are already making plans for life after Mo Salah and have identified Takefusa Kubo as their ‘top target’ for the right wing position even though Chiesa could soon arrive at Anfield. (various)