Arsenal in pole position to land keeper tipped to push Leno

Arsenal are said to be frontrunners to secure the signature of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy before the transfer window closes.

The 30-year-old Al Ahly stopper is valued at a bargain £2.5million and could provide perfect experienced back-up to Bernd Leno, following the summer exits of Petr Cech and David Ospina, says a report on Read Arsenal.

The Egypt international, who has won 14 caps for his country, played at last year’s World Cup and is believed to have the quality to push Leno and Emiliano Martinez at The Emirates.

Gunners boss Unai Emery is in the process of strengthening his squad ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign and made an impressive double signing on Thursday.

Firstly, Real Madrid playmaker Dani Ceballos arrived on loan for the season and was swiftly followed by highly-rated Saint Etienne centre-back William Saliba – who has, however, headed back to the Ligue 1 club on loan.

And now it would appear that a new stopper is on the horizon, with El Shenawy firstly expected to fight it out with Martinez for the back-up position before potentially challenging Leno for top spot.

