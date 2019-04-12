Arsenal in shock last ditch attempt to land PSG-bound Man Utd star

Manchester United are set to lose midfielder Ander Herrera to PSG, but Arsenal are readying a late swoop for the Spaniard, reports claim.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having signed a deal as permanent manager for the next three seasons, apparently wants the £29million signing to stay.

However, French outlet L’Equipe claims that United’s top-four rivals Arsenal will make a late bid to try and convince Herrera to stay in the Premier League.

The Gunners are preparing a last ditch attempt to put together a package that will tempt the former Athletic Bilbao star to snub France for a stay in England.

Their report also states though that United have not ruled out Herrera staying for another season or two, with the player himself having already admitted he will listen to any offers from the Old Trafford club.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!