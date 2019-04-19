Arsenal in surprise €60m bid for La Liga star as Man City withdraw interest

Arsenal have submitted a €60m offer for unsettled Real Madrid playmaker Isco, according to a dubious source.

Notorious Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Arsenal have made the bid as Isco looks to seal a move away from the Bernabeu, having endured an inconsistent season.

Furthermore, Arsenal could be in pole position to land the Spain international, as the report claims Manchester City and Juventus have both pulled out of the race to sign him.

The two sides, who were both knocked out of the Champions League this week, have decided against signing Isco due to a lack of form and professionalism from the 26-year-old. The former Malaga player – who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool – has become an isolated figure in the dressing room, and Real president Florentino Perez is resigned to the fact that they will have to sell him for a reduced price.

However, Arsenal still believe he could be the creative spark they need, with Mesut Ozil not being heavily involved under Unai Emery this season. Whether they can afford Isco without selling a star name is to be doubted, so a key player could have to make way.

Zinedine Zidane recently hinted that Isco was likely to leave the club, insisting that players of his quality would always be the topic of transfer speculation.