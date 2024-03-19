Arsenal are holding talks over two Bundesliga stars for a combined €90m, Tottenham are accelerating plans to sign a Barcelona defender, while PSG are plotting a sensational €175m double raid on Newcastle.

ARSENAL RETURN ON FOR MALEN AS WINGER ‘REJECTS MAN UTD’

Arsenal are emerging as strong favourites to sign Donyell Malen this summer amid claims the winger has made clear his wish to leave Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old winger is enjoying a brilliant season for the Bundesliga side, having scored 13 times and added five assists from 33 appearances so far. And with BVB through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face Atletico Madrid, much of their hopes of securing a spot in the last four will rest on the shoulders of the Netherlands international.

However, competition for a starting spot is intense with Jadon Sancho also back on their books and having signed on loan from Manchester United until the season’s end.

The England winger has, understandably, taken time to find his feet, but has now hit the straps and has also become a potent weapon for Edin Terzic’s side.

Now efforts to sign Sancho on a permanent basis are intensifying and to make room for his signature, Dortmund may need to consider a sale – which is where Malen comes into the equation.

His deal at the Westfalenstadion is not due to expire until 2026, but, amid rumours of interest from Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Manchester United, it’s claimed he has communicated to Dortmund that he wishes to leave if a concrete offer arrives for his services.

However, according to reports, Malen has made clear he has no desire to sign for United amid claims they would consider him as part of a swap deal for Sancho, and having also made plain his desire to join Arsenal.

As a result, it’s reported that talks over a deal to bring him back to Emirates Stadium – where the player spent two years as a youngster between 2015 and 2017 – are already underway.

Edu also opens talks over deal for Bayern star Joshua Kimmich

BVB value the 28-times capped international at around the €40m to €50m (£34.2m to £42.8m) mark – a fee the Gunners feel might be a tad too high, especially as they only want the player as cover and competition for Bukayo Saka in the first instance.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg also admits the Gunners are a ‘concrete option’ for Malen, who was an Eredivisie winner with previous club PSV Eindhoven in 2018.

Malen might not be Arsenal’s only signing from the Bundesliga either this summer amid claims that they are also on pole position to sign Joshua Kimmich too.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder appears certain to leave the Allianz Arena with just a year remaining on his deal come the summer.

With talks over a contract extensionm griding to a halt, Bayern Munich have now made clear they are ‘open to offers’ for the eight-time Bundesliga champion, who has never finished less than first in his senior league career.

The Gunners need a new midfield option with doubts over the long-term futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho, while Mohamed Elneny is one player who will leave as a free agent at the end of his contract.

And with preliminary talks reportedly beginning over a move to Arsenal, the €40m-rated player is said to have also made it clear, per Sky Deutschland, that he is open to a new challenge overseas.

PSG PLOTTING HUGE DOUBLE NEWCASTLE SWOOP

PSG are plotting a sensational double swoop on Newcastle with a prospective €175m raid on for both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak. The Ligue 1 giants are in the market for a replacement for a Kylian Mbappe replacement and see the Swede as a possible Plan B. (various)

Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius is also likely to leave with Roma chasing the former Liverpool man as a replacement for former Wolves man Rui Patricio, who is likely to leave this summer. (AS Roma Live)

Barcelona are ready to call a shock halt to their managerial search amid claims Xavi can be convinced to perform a U-turn and stay on. Deco has drawn up a shortlist of three or four names but a combination of costs and fears they would not be as effective as their current coach are leading to growing claims of Xavi staying on. (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund are willing to match Manchester United’s reduced asking price of around €37.5m (£32m) for Jadon Sancho – around half the money the Red Devils spent on him in the first place. (Sky Deutschland)

RB Leipzig have set Tottenham a deadline of ‘before Euro 2024 begins’ to decide on the permanent signing of Timo Werner for €20m (£17.1m) and amid claims Man Utd are looking to snatch the deal.

Arsenal have made it clear they are willing to sell Poland defender Jakub Kiwior but their €25m valuation of the AC Milan target is non-negotiable. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are turning the screw on Xabi Alonso and hope to try and convince him to move to Anfield by making a firm approach for one of his top Bayer Leverkusen stars in Piero Hincapie, who has a €60m (£51.3m) clause in his deal. (HITC)

LEEDS LOAN PAIR AARONSON AND WOBER: LATEST ON PERMANENT EXITS

Spain Under-21 international Gabri Veiga has made clear he would like to sign for Arsenal if he departs Saudi Arabia any time soon and amid claims he was a strong target for the Gunners last summer. (AS)

Manchester United will battle Liverpool to sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz if Los Blancos confirm the former Man City playmaker can leave this summer. (various)

Barcelona are pondering a move for Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, who has a €35m release clause in his deal, and amid fears Ilkay Gundogan is being overworked. The Serbian is also a target for Napoli and Inter. (Sport)

Leeds loanee Brenden Aaronson is open to staying at Union Berlin on a permanent deal after admitting the last 12 months has been the worst year of my life. (GetFootballNewsGermany)

Borussia Monchengladbach are yet to open talks with Leeds over a permanent deal for Max Wober and feel the €12m – €14m (£10.3m – £12m) fee is too pricey for them and seen as ‘unrealistic’. (Sky Austria)

Napoli keeper Alex Meret’s agent wants the Gli Azzurri to offer his client a new deal, despite a clause ensuring his current arrangement – due to expire this summer – will automatically renew for another 12 months. (Tuttomercato)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hinted at a possible summer move for Joao Neves by piling praise on the 19-year-old Benfica midfielder. (various)

TOTTENHAM PUSHING TO SIGN BARCELONA DEFENDER

Tottenham are very much in the running to sign Barcelona’s Senegalese central defender Mikayil Faye and are readying a firm offer to beat Ajax, Girona and Nice to the €15m-rated teenager. (Fabrizio Romano)

Spurs are also hot on the trail of Genoa midfielder Albert Gudmundsson, though Juventus and Inter have also enquired about the Icelandic star. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa continue to keep an eye on former loan striker Tammy Abraham as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury and he could yet be the subject of a €30m summer approach with both Monchi and Unai Emery keen on the 26-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma legend Francesco Totti has urged the Giallorossi to ‘not rule out Paulo Dybala’s exit’ as the Argentinian only ‘plays 15 games a year.’ (Corriere dello Sport)

Fabio Capello feels Juventus need “at least four top-class signings” in the summer if they are to compete at the top end of Italian and European competition again. (Sky Italia)

Emmanuel Petit has revealed he made a terrible mistake leaving Arsenal for Barcelona when he did and claims his exit after three years is the biggest regret of his career. (Stadium Astro)

Bryan Gil is pushing to leave Tottenham this summer after failing to convince Ange Postecoglou he is worthy of a regular start with his ‘dream move’ being a return to former club Sevilla. (Mundo Deportivo)