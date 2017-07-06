Barcelona draft in super agent as Arsenal bid to sign €30m man

Barcelona have instructed super agent Jorge Mendes to find Arda Turan a new deal, amid claims in the Spanish press that the player is increasingly likely to join Arsenal.

The Turkey playmaker is one of four players Lionel Messi has reportedly instructed Barcelona to sell this summer, but the Catalans’ efforts to sell him are proving harder than expected.

Spanish newspaper Sport claims Turan has already rejected an offer from Guangzhou Evergrande, which would have netted Barcelona a staggering €50million fee.

They claim the Chinese Super League side were willing to pay Turan €20m a season to move to the Far East – but they player has rejected the move in the hope of signing for one of European football’s big guns.

The newspaper also claim Barca have now instructed Mendes to make the sale of the player his top priority, with the club hoping to bring in PSG’s Marco Verratti as his replacement.

Turan does have another three years on his contract but he has been made well aware that there is no future for him at Barca.

Mundo Deportivo meanwhile reports that Arsenal are keen on Turan and are willing to sign the player – but will only sanction a deal if Barcelona accept a lower transfer fee.

The report adds that Arsenal are willing to spend €25million on Turan, with Mendes, who works closely with the player’s agent, Ahmet Bulut, likely to begin talks with the Gunners over a possible deal.

The Gunners, who signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon on Wednesday, are also keen on Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez, but could also push through a deal for Turan if the price is right.