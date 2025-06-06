Arsenal in talks to sign Chelsea star at mind-boggling release clause fee

Arsenal have opened talks for the signing of a Chelsea star who can leave for a stunning fee via a release clause, and the Blues won’t stand in the player’s way anyway.

Arsenal announced the departure of 20 players from their men’s and women’s teams on Wednesday. The headline-grabbing names included were Neto, Kieran Tierney, Jorginho and Raheem Sterling.

Neto was signed on a season-long loan from Bournemouth last summer to serve as David Raya’s deputy. That move arose after Arsenal tried and failed to sign Espanyol’s Joan Garcia who one year on, is now heading to Barcelona.

Neto featured just once for the Gunners with Raya keeping a clean bill of health. He’ll return to parent club Bournemouth when his loan expires on June 30 and Arsenal must sign a worthy replacement for their bench.

According to multiple reports, that replacement could come via Chelsea in the form of the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter, Luca Bendoni, wrote: “Arsenal are considering a potential deal for Chelsea’s GK Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is available for a £5m release clause.”

Kepa cost Chelsea €80m / £71.6m when the Blues activated the release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

The Spaniard became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world at that time and no goalkeeper transfer has topped that number since.

However, Chelsea have moved on from Kepa and loaned the 30-year-old to Bournemouth last season where ironically, he pushed Neto out.

Bendoni stated the tiny fee of just £5m can activate a release clause in Kepa’s contract and that information has since been verified by Fabrizio Romano.

Furthermore, Romano stressed ‘initial talks’ over a surprise switch to Arsenal have taken place.

“Arsenal are informed on £5m release clause for Kepa as option to be David Raya’s backup,” wrote Romano on X.

“Initial talks took place to be informed on deal conditions, as Sky UK reports.”

Why Chelsea are finished with Kepa

Kepa performed well during his loan with the Cherries, though not well enough to convince Chelsea to give him another shot.

Instead, the Blues are aiming to strike a cost-effective deal for AC Milan and France star, Mike Maignan.

READ MORE: Chelsea in dreamland as Mike Maignan AGREES Stamford Bridge switch

The 29-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract and Chelsea believe a deal can be struck for as little as €10m. Milan, meanwhile, want closer to €30m.

Even if Chelsea fail to sign Maignan, Kepa will not get a reprieve at Stamford Bridge.

Instead, a switch across London and up and over to Arsenal could await, though only if Kepa is willing to accept a back-up role, of course.

Latest Arsenal & Chelsea news

🔴⚪️ Arsenal transfer for explosive striker thunders closer with ‘near universal backing’ over deal

🔴⚪️ Arsenal announce £7.6m transfer and expected to rebuff cheeky Man City approach

🔵 Chelsea ready to pay elite star’s release clause after new talks

🔵 Newcastle ‘approach’ Chelsea over signing exciting Bryan Mbeumo alternative