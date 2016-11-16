Arsenal ‘in talks’ to sign Roma playmaker – report

Arsene Wenger is plotting a January move for an Argentinian AS Roma midfielder, and has opened talks with the player, according to a report.

Reports from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claim that the Gunners have opened negotiations over a deal for the 22-year-old.

The article claims that while Arsenal are looking to warn off other potential suitors by getting the deal done quickly, they are also open to the idea of waiting until the end of the season to secure the player.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Serie A side Empoli, and was linked with a move to fellow giants AC Milan over the summer, something which never materialised.

Liverpool and Premier League champions Leicester City have also been linked to the playmaker in the past, but in September Paredes re-iterated his desire to become an important player in the Italian capital.

“I thank [Roma manager Luciano] Spalletti for his words. I try to do my best to help the team and I’ll try to do better,” Paredes told reporters.

“A player always wants to play, but we have a very good midfield and there are many games to address. I won’t pass up the opportunity to play.

“I can still learn a lot in every aspect, but I’ll try to do so, it’s what I want, in every game and every training session, for the good of Roma.”