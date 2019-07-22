Arsenal have reportedly upped their offer to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – with their latest offer presenting the Eagles with the chance to sign a Gunners star on a season’s loan.

The Gunners had a reported £40million bid for Zaha rejected earlier in the summer with The Sun saying Arsenal wanted to pay the fee over five years while asking for ‘a hefty discount’ if they managed to reimburse Crystal Palace early.

It’s claimed Palace value the star at nearer the £80million mark and it was little wonder to see their initial offer dismissed out of the hand by the Eagles, despite a plea from the Ivory Coast forward’s brother.

The Gunners though refused to give up and reportedly offered up to three players in part-exchange for the Ivory Coast international winger.

Again that appeared to fall short, with Eagles manager Roy Hodgson admitting their approach fell a long way short of their own valuation of the player.

“I don’t think Arsenal have actually made a bid that has come anywhere near our valuation,” Hodgson told Sky Sports.

“I’m sure the player realises that if someone’s going to take him away from us, he’ll expect clubs to pay the market value. Until someone does that, there’s not much to discuss regarding Wilf.”

However, following news that Everton have been alerted by Arsenal’s hesitation, another report suggested that Bayern Munich ‘are now considering making their own bid for Zaha’.

And that appears to have stirred Arsenal into action once again, with The Independent claiming that the Gunners have now proposed a ‘£55m deal with £10m dependent on clauses’. In addition, their latest offer is said to have offered Palace the option of signing much-coveted youngster Reiss Nelson on loan for the season.

However, the paper claims that has also been ‘rebuffed’ by Palace, though, as it is ‘nowhere near enough’ for ‘a player of such standing’.

Sources have told the Independent that Arsenal need to increase the ‘guaranteed cash’ part of the deal if they are going to persuade Palace to part with their prized asset.

Another source added that a deal is “miles off” but the report adds that the general feeling is that the transfer ‘will eventually happen’.

