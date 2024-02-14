Arsenal incredibly told to avoid Kylian Mbappe signing over one major concern, as Man City prediction emerges

Arsenal have been warned against signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, despite the forward having ‘tremendous’ ability and being responsible for one of the best moments a pundit has ever seen.

Mbappe is heading towards free agency this summer, despite PSG being desperate to tie him down to a new, long-term contract. Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the France captain, though that move is not guaranteed.

It recently emerged that the Spanish giants are struggling to reach a contract agreement with the player’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari. This has given Premier League clubs hope about bringing him to England.

As per The Independent, Mbappe’s camp ‘reached out’ to Liverpool and Arsenal last year to discuss a possible move.

The lethal attacker would ‘willingly join’ Arsenal if a move to Madrid fails, as this would allow him to follow in the footsteps of France icon Thierry Henry.

However, Liverpool and Arsenal are both well aware that they would have to break their current financial structures to meet Mbappe’s colossal wage demands.

Ally McCoist has now given his verdict on Mbappe moving to Arsenal. He thinks Mikel Arteta’s side should steer clear, as while Mbappe is an absolutely elite striker, his huge contract would cause plenty of issues in the dressing room.

“No, no chance,” McCoist said on talkSPORT, when asked if Arsenal should tear their financial structure apart to land Mbappe.

“Not only would you break it, you’d absolutely have to obliterate it and destroy it and once you do that, you know, it’s happening. There’s knocks on the door, ‘He’s on this, I’m only on a quarter of that, I’ve scored this many goals’, etc etc.”

The former Rangers and Scotland star was then quizzed on whether signing Mbappe would elevate Arsenal to title favourites. He responded: “No, I wouldn’t [make Arsenal favourites], I’d still make Man City.

“Listen I love the guy, I think he’s a tremendous player. I’ll never forget watching that World Cup final hat-trick live, one of the highlights of my football [career].

“And it’s one of these situations where I’d probably like to see him move.

“He’s been there [at PSG] and I’m not sure I’m happy with the power that he’s got there either, remember that story about stakes in the club and he could have a say in this, have a say in that.

“I think that there’s only one club that he’s got an opportunity to go to, Madrid. I think that’s the only one.”

As McCoist points out, it would make the most sense if Mbappe joins Madrid this summer. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not scared to spend colossal amounts of money to ensure Madrid have the world’s best players at their disposal.

Plus, joining Madrid would give Mbappe a huge boost as he looks to finally win the Ballon d’Or. When Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were at their peak, Madrid and Barcelona absolutely dominated the Ballon d’Or rankings.

City will be delighted if Mbappe goes to the Spanish capital, as it will put them at far less risk of Erling Haaland leaving.

