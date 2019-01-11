Arsenal inform €60m Ligue 1 speedster of strong interest in summer deal

Arsenal have a strong interest in signing Rennes striker Ismaila Sarr in the coming summer, according to reports.

Gunners boss Unai Emery seemed to confirm that the club will only be able to make loan additions to his squad this month.

“We cannot sign permanently,” the Spaniard said. “We can only loan players. Only loan players.”

However, reports in France have suggested that the north London club are already lining up potential summer targets.

Le10 Sport state that Arsenal have informed Sarr that they are very keen on making a move for him at the end of the season.

Sarr has bagged nine goals in all competitions this campaign, adding six assists, and the Senegal international will apparently be monitored by Emery’s side between now and the end of the season.

Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma are also said to be in the race for Sarr, who joined Rennes from Metz in 2017 for a £15.3million fee.

The forward drew compliments after his exploits at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and back in July it was claimed that Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested.

“He is very fast with an excellent technique,” Thierno Seydi – the player’s agent – told SunSport after the World Cup.

“He has the same qualities as Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona. They are similar players.

“I have received many calls from English and German clubs and maybe even one from Italy. Many agents from the UK have called me proposing to work with them and Ismaila to get him to the Premier League. One Italian agent asked to speak with Juventus. The price will be around €50-60m (£44m-£53m).”