Arsenal initiate stunning Marcus Rashford transfer after Man Utd contact confirmed

Marcus Rashford could join Arsenal, but several critical hurdles must be overcome

A stunning report claims Arsenal have contacted Manchester United over the signing of Marcus Rashford, while a second source claims a permanent deal – which is United’s preferred outcome – is on the agenda.

Rashford, 27, has the green light to bring his 20-year association with Man Utd to a close this month. New boss Ruben Amorim has approved Rashford’s departure and the club are more than willing to cash in to help fund signings of their own.

As a homegrown player, Rashford’s sale would be extra lucrative for Man Utd. Indeed, the proceeds from those types of deals are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

A vast array of clubs have registered their interest in Rashford so far including AC Milan, Napoli, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. The Daily Mail revealed Tottenham’s interest, while talkSPORT named West Ham as being in the frame too.

However, the one thing all those clubs have in common if they’d prefer a loan deal if bringing Rashford on board. As mentioned, part of the reason Man Utd wish to sell Rashford is to fund new arrivals, meaning an outright sale is far more preferable for the Red Devils.

And according to two separate reports, Man Utd may have found a permanent buyer in the form of Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

Firstly, Italian journalist, Massimo Marianella, told Sky Italia’s ‘Calciomercato – L’origine’ show that Arsenal have ‘made a phone call to Man Utd for Rashford.’

In quotes carried by spazioj.it, Marianella said: “It seems that Arsenal have made a phone call to Manchester United for Rashford. The club has valued him at £25m.”

Whether that’s Arsenal that reportedly value Rashford at £25m or that figure is Man Utd’s valuation was not made clear.

However, a recent report from FootballTransfers listed the exact sum of £25m when naming how high Arsenal are prepared to bid for Rashford.

What’s more, their report stated Arsenal would be willing to sign Rashford in a permanent deal having ruled out the loan route.

But before a deal can begin to take shape, Man Utd as well as Rashford must be willing to sacrifice…

Marcus Rashford to Arsenal – can it happen?

FootballTransfers stated Arsenal will go no higher than £25m for Rashford which TEAMtalk understands is half of United’s valuation.

We’ve been informed the Red Devils hope to collect £50m from a permanent sale, though whether they can will obviously be determined by how much buying clubs are prepared to pay.

Aside from Man Utd needing to compromise on their demands, Rashford himself would also need to make a sacrifice.

The report added Arsenal would make it crystal clear to Rashford that he’d be joining as a squad player and there would be no guarantees of regular minutes.

Whether Rashford would be willing to accept such a drop in status remains to be seen. But what is clear is he’s no longer a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford anyway.

In the meantime, Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard – who doubles up as his agent – has already spoken with representatives of AC Milan and Juventus in face-to-face meetings in Italy.

Milan are the club who’ve drawn the most frequent links of late, though the issue of Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary has been highlighted as one that could torpedo a deal.

Man Utd will reportedly insist on any loaning club absorbing over half of Rashford’s wages. Meeting that demand would immediately install Rashford as Milan’s highest paid player, surpassing Alvaro Morata (£150,000-a-week).

Latest Arsenal, Man Utd transfer news – Araujo to Arsenal, Casemiro sale

In other news, Arsenal target, Ronald Araujo, has been given the green light to leave Barcelona this month.

TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal hold genuine interest in signing the centre-back after establishing contact with Barcelona earlier this week. However, Juventus are also in the mix and lead the race at present.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are reportedly closing in on the sale of Casemiro to the Saudi Pro League.

A deal speculated to be with Al Nassr was described as ‘practically closed’ by sources in Casemiro’s native Brazil.

Every club linked with Marcus Rashford

By Samuel Bannister

AC Milan: One of the main clubs known to have held talks with Rashford’s representatives, Milan are exploring a six-month loan deal. The forward’s brother has been in Milan for talks with the Rossoneri, who would though have to come up with a way for him and Rafael Leao to fit in the same system.

Juventus: Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Juventus are rivalling Milan in the race to take Rashford to Italy.

Como: While Como are not of the same stature as many of the clubs linked with Rashford, they have the richest owners in Serie A and Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed they could try their luck for the 27-year-old – though Romano has played the idea down.

Napoli: Antonio Conte could add Rashford to his Napoli squad and reports in Italy have suggested Man Utd could take someone like Victor Osimhen or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the opposite direction, but that appears unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund: A year after taking Jadon Sancho on loan from Man Utd, Dortmund are trying to repeat the trick with Rashford, as revealed by TEAMtalk towards the start of the January transfer window and since confirmed by David Ornstein.

PSG: One of Europe’s wealthier clubs, PSG have been long-term admirers of Rashford and that interest has not faded, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti has insisted.

West Ham: According to various emerging reports, including by the BBC, West Ham are monitoring developments with Rashford and could be considered ones to watch in the battle to sign him, although they are outsiders.

Arsenal: As they seek extra options up front, Arsenal have been linked with Rashford and there have even been claims they’d be willing to sign him on a permanent basis if the conditions are right.

Tottenham: Spurs would be interested in signing Rashford on loan, according to the Daily Mail, but they have also been working on a deal for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani which may take precedence.

Barcelona: One of Rashford’s preferred destinations would be Barcelona, but it’s unlikely they’d be able to cover the costs of a deal.

Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah: All three of these Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interest in Rashford, but the England international has no interest in a move to the Middle East.

Seattle Sounders: TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has unearthed MLS interest in Rashford, with Seattle Sounders being the club making an ambitious attempt to lure him across the Atlantic.