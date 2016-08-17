Arsenal injury curse strikes again as Alex Iwobi faces month out

Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi is facing a month on the sidelines after injuring his hip against Liverpool.

Iwobi was forced off in the second half of the 4-3 defeat to the Reds and has joined the Gunners’ lengthy injury list.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international will miss Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures against Leicester and Watford as well as the two-week international break.

Iwobi should be fit to return against Southampton on September 10, when Aaron Ramsey should also return after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury the opening match defeat.

Arsenal are already without defenders Per Mertesacker and Gabriel Paulista, while Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud all missed the Liverpool clash after being given an extended break following their Euro 2016 exploits.

England striker Danny Welbeck remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.