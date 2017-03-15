Arsenal interested in midfield talent confirms agent

Arsenal are looking at the possibility of making a summer move for Stuttgart starlet Berkay Ozcan, his agent has revealed.

The midfielder has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season in the 2. Bundesliga, scoring two goals and providing a further three assists in 16 league appearances.

His performances have attracted attention from a number of potential European suitors, and his agent claims that Arsenal are among them.

“Many top clubs are interested in Berkay,” Baris Yukselsen told FootballLondon.

“Arsenal has Berkay on its list, but at the moment he is focusing on Stuttgart’s resurgence.”

Earlier in the week, Arsenal scout Jurgen Kost claimed that the club were monitoring a young Turkish player, suggesting a move to the youth international is being considered.

“I have been scouting a Turkish kid in Germany, I watched him 2/3 weeks ago, he plays in central midfield,” Kost said.

“I won’t give his name yet but he is very talented and we are considering signing him.”