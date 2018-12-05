Arsenal join Chelsea in seeing offer knocked back for Lyon star

Lyon are reported to have rejected another Premier League approach, this time from Arsenal, for in-demand star Houssem Aouar.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been in the headlines after some outstanding performances this season and impressed again as the Ligue 1 club held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League last week.

Indeed Pep Guardiola was very impressed with the young midfielder, leading to speculation that City could be ready to make a move for a player who is also on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radar.

Lyon are already said to have rejected an approach from Maurizio Sarri’s men, while Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been keeping tabs on the player for more than two years.

But after L’Equipe claimed Unai Emery had targeted Aouar’s signature as they look for a long-term replacement for the outgoing Aaron Ramsey, it’s been reported that Arsenal’s initial enquiry has been knocked back.

And while Lyon are in no mood to let Aouar leave any time soon, it seems Ramsey may have himself the chance to make a dream move in January, with Real Madrid reported to be circling with a £17million cash bid.

Reports in Wednesday’s newspapers, meanwhile, claimed Liverpool were also plotting a January bid for the player.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!