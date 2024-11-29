Arsenal join growing race to sign six-goal Premier League striker making a big impression

Arsenal have reportedly joined a growing number of clubs keen on signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap following his impressive start to life with the Tractor Boys in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has not looked out of place as a regular starter in England’s top flight, having joined Ipswich in a £20million deal from Manchester City over the summer transfer window.

Delap has found the net on six occasions across his first 12 Premier League appearances for Ipswich, who are fighting to avoid relegation straight back to the Championship.

Delap’s impressive form comes after a productive loan spell for the England Under-21 international during the 2023/24 campaign at Hull City in the Championship, where he scored eight goals in 31 appearances.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle have all been mentioned as suitors for the forward, while CaughtOffside now states that Arsenal are also looking to snap up Delap.

The north London club are expected to move for a new forward in either January or next summer, with the report adding that Delap is very much on their radar as they continue to monitor his progress.

There is also reported to be interest in the Ipswich star from outside of England, with top Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also linked with the attacker.

Delap, along with former Blackburn man Sammie Szmodics, have proved clever signings for Ipswich, given that they have not got the spending power of many of their Premier League rivals.

There is no mention in the report of how much Ipswich will demand for Delap but it will almost certainly be double what they paid after the player showed he is able to score goals in the English top flight.

IN FOCUS – Delap shining for Ipswich in the Premier League