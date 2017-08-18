Arsenal join La Liga duo in pursuit of Real Madrid starlet

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Madrid starlet Marcos Llorente and have been handed a boost in their pursuit.

Reports out of Spain via AS.com claim that the prospect may be allowed to depart the Bernabeu this summer.

This is due to the fact that Mateo Kovacic filled in more than adequately in the midfield role during Los Blancos victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Llorente spent last season on loan at fellow La Liga side Deportivo Alaves but seems to be falling down the pecking order for Real coach Zinedine Zidane.

Interest in the 22-year-old has already arrived, with Sevilla reportedly the most interested, but also Atletico and Arsenal also part of the chasing pack.

The report claims that Real Madrid will be hoping to seal another loan deal, or a deal with a buy back option so as not to lose their youth product permanently.